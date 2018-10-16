We live in an unusual time when unemployment rates are low but workers just can’t seem to get ahead. People are working low-wage or part-time jobs that make it hard to see that open window of upward mobility.
Laura Fortman, candidate for Maine Senate, knows what that is like. She grew up in a working-class family and held down a number of minimum wage jobs. She juggled parenting and college courses while working part-time. She took that life experience with her to a job where she advocated for women (often low-wage earners) and children. She knows how working families struggle and brought that perspective to her job as labor commissioner for Maine.
I want Laura Fortman in the Maine Senate looking out for working people as we claw our way back out of a recession and create prosperity for all Maine people.
Lisa Miller
Somerville
