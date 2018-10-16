WILTON — The transfer station on Munson Road was closed Tuesday and might need to be closed Wednesday because high wind overnight toppled trees and snapped two utility poles, knocking down power lines to the building.

Town Manager Rhonda Irish said Tuesday morning that Lucas Tree was already cutting trees at the site. She said she hoped the transfer station will reopen Wednesday.

“We’ll re-post on Facebook (and notify) local news outlets when it reopens,” she said.

The transfer station is usually open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Town Office is closed Wednesday.

For more information, call the Town Office at 645-4961.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: