The Lincoln County Democratic Committee convened a panel of women from across New England for a timely discussion of “The Power of Women in Politics in 2018: Voting, Running, Resisting” during its monthly meeting on Sept. 26 at their Victory 2018 Campaign Office in Damariscotta.

The panelists, Executive Director of the Maine Women’s Lobby Eliza Townsend; MaryRae Means, a founding member of GRR (Grandmothers for Reproductive Rights); Shannon Carr, MD; EMILY’s List Northeast Regional Director for State and Local Campaigns Molly Cowan; Kelli Whitlock Burton, alumna of Emerge Maine and Suit Up Maine co-leader; and Cait Vaughan, a community organizer from Maine Family Planning, shared their thoughts on a series of questions posed by LCDC Chairman Chris Johnson about the status of women in Maine and U.S. politics and activism.

After each guest provided a brief introduction to their organization and commitment to women on a professional level, Johnson kicked off the discussion by asking the group to consider “In the nearly two years under the current Republican administration, and even longer at the state level, we have seen an erosion of the rights of women and families, and their access to opportunity, agency, and power. What are your top priorities for these harms to be reversed?,” according to a news release from the committee.

The committee did not hold a regular meeting in October. Instead, the organization first held its annual harvest dinner Oct. 14 at the Kings Mills Union Hall in Whitefield. The second is a Rally for Democracy Street Fair from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20, at its 521 Main St., Damariscotta headquarters.

For more information, contact Geoffrey Bates at 644-8776 or [email protected]

