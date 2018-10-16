The Maine School of Science and Mathematics, the state’s first tuition-free, public, residential magnet school serving students from across the state and located in Limestone, will host an informational session from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at the University of Maine campus in the Hill Auditorium located in Barrows Hall in Orono.

Prospective students and parents will learn about MSSM and be able to meet with the newly appointed executive director, David Pearson, along with representatives from the Summer Camp and Admissions offices. Current students and parents will be available to share their personal experiences. Parents and their children ages 9 to 16 are encouraged to attend. Topics will include the enrollment process, residential life, academics, and the MSSM STEM Summer Camp. In addition, guests will be provided a guided tour of the UMaine Advanced Structures and Composites Center.

The Maine School of Science and Mathematics is a tuition-free, public, residential magnet school that enrolls students from across the state and serves more than 600 students each year through its academic and summer offerings. Opened in 1995, the school provides high school students a rigorous, student-centered curriculum that emphasizes the connections between math, science, and humanities, and culminates in opportunities for authentic research. MSSM’s summer camps inspire Maine middle school students to explore their passions for science, math, engineering, and technology. MSSM also provides professional development opportunities for teachers throughout the state.

For more information, contact Ryan McDonald, public relations coordinator, at 554-9912 or 325-3639.

