It was my great pleasure to meet Chloe Maxmin when she came to my door. Immediately, I was struck by Chloe’s warmth and her unhurried presence. Here was someone who was accessible and possessed of the all-too-rare ability to listen.

Chloe asked me about what issues were important to me, and the engaging conversation we had led to further exchanges between us over the following weeks. A handwritten letter from her made it clear that she’d been affected by our conversation, and the account of my family’s tragic loss from gun violence.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

As our representative in the Legislature for House District 88, Chloe will put her energy toward ensuring that our local economy remains strong. She believes everyone deserves access to affordable health care and a high-quality education from schools that are well funded.

I’ll be voting for Chloe on Nov. 6, and I hope you will too.

Jonathan Carlson

Nobleboro

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.