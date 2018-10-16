The voters of House District 88 — Chelsea, Jefferson, Whitefield and part of Nobleboro — have an opportunity to elect a representative to the Maine Legislature who will bring fresh ideas to the pressing issues facing Maine: Chloe Maxmin.

I have met Chloe several times and been impressed with her energy and her ability to apply new thinking to complex problems. She is old enough to bring experience and maturity to the job of legislator, and young enough to bring fresh perspectives to old problems. She will seek the best approaches to improving the vibrancy of local communities by focusing on jobs, education, health care and transportation.

Chloe understands that these are the things we need to address to attract and retain young people. And she has the flexibility to work with other elected officials across the aisle on these crucial issues. Please join me in voting for Chloe Maxmin on Nov. 6.

Kyrill Schabert

Jefferson

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: