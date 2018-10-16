AUGUSTA — Uday Najar scored on a corner kick served up by Miqueas Biasuz in overtime to give Cony at 2-1 win over Oxford Hills in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A boys soccer action Tuesday.

Hussein Albraihani netted an unassisted goal to open the scoring with 25 minutes left in the first half for Cony (5-7-1).With 12 minutes remaining, Will Dietrich tied the game for Oxford Hills (7-7-0).

Joaoan Benoini made four saves for the Rams, while Sam Morton stopped ninth shots for the Vikings.

MONMOUTH 2, LISBON 1: Hayden Fletcher scored with 1:51 remaining to lift Monmouth to a Mountain Valley Conference victory.

Mikey Dolan scored earlier in the second half for the Mustangs (11-3) to tie the score at 1-1.

The Greyhounds (5-8-1) took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a goal by Levi Levesque that was set up by senior Cam Poisson.

Monmouth next plays in the Class C South postseason, which it enters as the fifth seed. Lisbon looks like it will fall a few Heal points shy of the playoffs.

MOUNT VIEW 13, FOXCROFT 1: Elijah Allen had four goals and an assist to lead the Mount View past Foxcroft in the regular season finale for both teams.

Cassidy Pound, Darrett Fowler and Matt Overlock added two goals apiece for Mount View (14-0-0) while Logan Curtis, Andrew Savoy and Jackson Martin each added one goal.

Cody Tetlow scored on a penalty kick for Foxcroft (4-10-0).

LAWRENCE 5, NOKOMIS 4: Alex Owens netted three goals, leading the Bulldogs to the KVAC B victory in Newport.

Jackson Dudley added two goals for Lawrence (3-11).

Nick Shaw had two goals for the Warriors (1-13), while Misael Landron and Tregg Umbrianna had one apiece.

GIRLS SOCCER

MONMOUTH 3, WINTHROP 0: Audrey Fletcher, Abbie Crawford and Brie Smith each scored a goal to lead the visiting Mustangs to the MVC win.

Emma Johnson made eight saves for Monmouth (13-1-0) while Brooke Burnham stopped eight shots for Winthrop (9-4-1).

BUCKFIELD 1, RICHMOND 0: Soyung Park scored the only goal the Bucks needed for an East/West Conference victory in Buckfield.

Park’s goal came with 20 minutes to go in the game. Molly Bourget made six saves for the Bucks (8-5-1).

Liz Johnson made two saves for the Bobcats (10-3-1).

