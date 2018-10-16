The members of the Kennebec Historical Society should be commended for their quick thinking and prompt actions following our accident in Augusta on the evening of Sept. 19. From directing traffic to calling 911 and giving comfort while waiting for medical help, they saw what needed to be done and stepped right in.
We are both home now and slowly recovering from our injuries. A big “thank you” to all who took the time to help us.
Ginny Foster
Winthrop
Priscilla Stred
Hallowell
