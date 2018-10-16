The Waterville United Church of Christ, 7 Eustis Parkway, will transform its Fellowship Hall into “Ristorante Fellowship Hall!” for “Amore, cibo e canzone!” (trans: Love, dinner and song) from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20.

Entertainment will be provided by pianist Charlie Grindle.

Grindle is an ordained interfaith minister, a founder of SAGE, board-certified chaplain, and serves as minister and music director at several UU and non-denominational Christian churches in Maine.

The cost is $15 and reservations are required. Proceeds will go the Pastor’s Discretionary Fund (for local needs) and the Essentials Closet (supplies not provided by food pantry).

For tickets and more information, call the church office at 872-8976.

