BRUNSWICK — Crowley Energy, a previously locally owned heating fuel provider, has sold its operations to Dead River Co. The deal was completed Aug. 29, according to Dead River spokeswoman Lisa Morrissette.

“Customers shouldn’t feel any change,” said Morrissette. “Crowley Energy is very successful. If we do make any changes, they will be very transparent, but the plan is for things to remain the same.”

The business will continue to operate as Crowley Energy under Dead River’s ownership.

Dead River is a Bangor-based company with locally managed office locations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont.

Crowley Energy began operations in 2005 with two employees in Brunswick. Business has expanded, covering 50 communities in the state spanning from Augusta to Cape Elizabeth.

Morrissette said that owners Dick and Emily Crowley decided to retire and transfer ownership of the company to Dead River. She said two of their family members will remain with the Crowley operation. The Crowley Energy staff will still be based at the same 51 Greenwood Road location in Brunswick.

Dead River is a private company and Morrissette did not disclose the details of the sale.

