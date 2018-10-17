The city of Hallowell has a “Welcome” sign in front of the long row of hydrangeas along the cemetery on Water Street. Those hydrangeas used to be tall and magnificent, especially this time of year; they were a signature landmark.

For a measly $700, someone is allowed to strip the blooms from the now-topped trees. If the blooming business is so lucrative, perhaps the city should utilize the weed-filled 5-acre field beside the Hallowell Little League field on Smith Road. There they could plant hundreds of hydrangeas.

Jim Chandler

Hallowell

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: