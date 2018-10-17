The city of Hallowell has a “Welcome” sign in front of the long row of hydrangeas along the cemetery on Water Street. Those hydrangeas used to be tall and magnificent, especially this time of year; they were a signature landmark.
For a measly $700, someone is allowed to strip the blooms from the now-topped trees. If the blooming business is so lucrative, perhaps the city should utilize the weed-filled 5-acre field beside the Hallowell Little League field on Smith Road. There they could plant hundreds of hydrangeas.
Jim Chandler
Hallowell
-
College
College football notes: Colby showing improvement
-
Football
Class C North playoff preview
-
Local & State
Athens family marks end of a generation with death of Freda Rowell
-
Business
New England power grid operators learned lessons from last year’s cold snap
-
Politics
With fall foliage comes political ‘mud season’ in Maine