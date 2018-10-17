A Portland-based organization that advocates for the disabled has named a new chief executive.

Goodwill Northern New England’s board of directors named Richard J. Cantz as president and CEO of the not-for-profit organization that serves Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. He replaces Anna Eleanor Roosevelt, who will continue to serve Goodwill as a special adviser.

Cantz joined the organization in 2003 as director of The Goodwill Fund. In 2010, the organization turned to him to develop the first formal public policy and advocacy program, according to a news release from the organization. Since 2012, Cantz has led Goodwill’s workforce, cleaning and health care segments – managing strategic growth, with the goal of increasing stability for program participants, employees and their families.

He has served on several boards, including Guitar Doors, Mission Possible Teen Center and the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center. Previously, he was vice president of resource development at United Way of Greater Portland.

