I’m writing today to endorse Justin Fecteau for the Maine House.

It’s not easy to get things done in the State House, and I know it’s only gotten more partisan since I was in the Legislature. However, I know that Justin will be an effective voice for Augusta because I’ve seen him at work.

I’ve seen him at work in our community, supporting the local organizations and businesses that make Augusta a great place to live. I’ve seen him hard at work knocking on doors to meet voters. I’ve seen that he served honorably in the Army, and know that he’ll be a dedicated advocate for veterans. I’ve seen he’s a good teacher and a good father who deeply cares about the future of our state.

I’m looking forward to voting for Justin Fecteau this November, and hope if you live in District 86 you’ll join me.

Corey Wilson

Augusta

