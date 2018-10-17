MADISON — The annual Halloween Dance, sponsored by Somerset County United Bikers of Maine, is scheduled for 8 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Oct. 27, at Madison American Legion Hall, 20 South Maple St.

The band Dirty Little Secrets will perform.

Tickets cost $10. There will be a costume contest and a 50/50 raffle.

For table reservations, call 696-5848 after 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday or stop by at the hall. All proceeds will benefit the Thanksgiving baskets. If you are unable to attend, but would like to support this cause, mail donations to United Bikers of Maine Somerset County, P.O. Box 186, Madison, ME 04950.

For more information, call Susan Gordon 431-4883.

