Police and rescue personnel responded to a head-on collision Wednesday afternoon on Chandbourne Road in Standish.

Carolyn Davis, 64, of Standish was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion when she collided with a 2013 Hyundai Elentra driven by Charlie Forss, 68, of Limington, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said.

Forss and his passenger, Elizabeth Forss, were both taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland as a precaution, according to the sheriff’s office.

Chadbourne Road was shut briefly while rescue workers attended to the wreck.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Alcohol is not considered a factor.

