We are retirees, proud parents, and grandparents of six. Like you, we care deeply about whether our family will have futures with hihg-quality jobs and benefits, clean air and water, affordable health care and good education. These concerns are why we will vote for Erin Herbig as our next state senator.

Erin offers a welcome breath of fresh air in these cynical, negative political times. For years she has proven herself as a productive, smart and hard-working standout in our House of Representatives. As important, Erin is a friendly, caring and gracious person.

Erin will represent a far-flung Senate District. She is pounding our back roads to learn what matters to us, and she knows how to act on it. There was never a more crucial time for each of us to do something positive about Maine’s future. Voting for Erin is a great start.

Ric and Ann McKittrick

Lincolnville

