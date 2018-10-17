Senate District 16 (Fairfield, Winslow, Clinton, Albion and parts of Waterville and Unity) needs a state senator who will speak up for us, not just tow the party line. We need someone who takes the time to understand Maine’s problems, and find solutions, not just stick to “business as usual.” We need a thinking senator, a responsive and responsible senator who works with others to get things done.

We need Karen Kusiak.

With her experience in the classroom, in the Maine House of Representatives, and on the board of School Administrative District 49, Karen has seen what works and what doesn’t, and what our communities need that we’re not getting — like the state paying its share of the cost of education, so that we don’t have to keep raising local property taxes to pay for our schools.

On Nov. 6, vote for Karen Kusiak for state senator.

Claire Prontnicki

Waterville

