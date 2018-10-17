FARMINGTON — Emma White and Macey Phillips each scored a goal to lead the Mt. Blue girls soccer team to a 2-0 win over Cony in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A game Wednesday.
Phillips added an assist for the Cougars. Hali Swiney had four saves for the shutout for Mt. Blue (3-10-1).
Kiara Henry had 13 saves for the Rams (0-13-1).
GARDINER 3, MEDOMAK 2: Jackson Tweedy scored two goals and Jacob Tobias also scored for the Tigers in a game played at Morse High School in Bath.
Tobias scored the game-winner with 8:17 left for the Tigers (10-3-1).
Casey Bourque and Cam Babcock had assists.
Tim Doyle had two saves for the Tigers as well.
