Please vote for Colleen Madigan on Nov. 6 — we need her ongoing representation in Augusta.

Over the last several weeks, I have been walking the streets of Waterville with Colleen. During that time, she has truly impressed me with her kindness, compassion and willingness to help find solutions for Waterville residents. Embracing the struggles and frustrations of her constituents, Colleen takes the time to listen and asks questions to gain a better understanding of the problems and issues that Waterville residents face. Leveraging her years of experience as House Representative and social worker, she takes the time to offer sound and individualized solutions to a variety of problems.

Relatable and a strong advocate for our residents, Colleen will have my vote in the upcoming election.

Mike Morris

Waterville

