Maine Arts Academy theater students recently traveled to Waterville Opera House for a workshop in Theater Lighting with Waterville Opera House Technical Director Tony Gerow.
Students got hands-on experience in focusing lighting instruments and learned about different career opportunities available in theatrical lighting. A larger group from the Sidney school will return Oct. 18 a for a Stage Management Workshop with Waterville Opera House Executive Director Tamsen Warner.
