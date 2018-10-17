Maine Arts Academy theater students recently traveled to Waterville Opera House for a workshop in Theater Lighting with Waterville Opera House Technical Director Tony Gerow.

Students got hands-on experience in focusing lighting instruments and learned about different career opportunities available in theatrical lighting. A larger group from the Sidney school will return Oct. 18 a for a Stage Management Workshop with Waterville Opera House Executive Director Tamsen Warner.

Natalie Gilbert, Sal Bush, Mars Bisson, McKayla Prophett, Aaron Walsh, Carli Negron-Maron, WOH Technical Director Tony Gerow, Bethany Desrosiers, Audrey Weston and Madelyn Rancourt. Photo courtesy of Maine Arts Academy
Sal Bush Photo courtesy of Maine Arts Academy
Marie Labrecque, right, with Waterville Opera House Technical Director Tony Gerow, center, with Alexa Gallant looking on. Photo courtesy of Maine Arts Academy
