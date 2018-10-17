PITTSFIELD — A Meet the Candidates’ Night will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, in the Pittsfield council chambers, 112 Somerset Ave., hosted by the Pittsfield Arts Club.

Area candidates running for the following offices in the upcoming elections have been invited: State House of Representatives District 106, State Senate District 3, Somerset County Treasurer, Somerset County Register of Deeds, Somerset County Sheriff, District Attorney District 4, Somerset County Commissioner. Also on the ballot this year and invited to attend are Pittsfield Councilor District 1, Councilor at Large and School Board Nominees for District 53.

Time will be allotted for each candidate to speak on the issues that are important to them. A period of time per candidate will be given for questions from the audience.

Refreshments will be served after the event which will allow time for the audience to speak with the candidates.

The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions.

Candidates planning to attend should contact Bev Rollins no later than Oct. 23.

For more information, call Rollins at 487-2778.

