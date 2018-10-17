The Morris Farm will offer a series of four hands-on, interactive cooking classes this fall. The class are organized around Integrative Nutrition concepts, a new approach to using food to support health. The series starts from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at the farm at 156 Gardiner Road, Route 27 North, in Wiscasset, and continues for three more weeks. Content will be useful for everyone, from omnivores to vegans. Julie Mitchell, the chef and presenter of this class, is a Certified Integrative Nutrition Health Coach and will offer a one-on-one coaching session for those who sign up for the class.

Class 1, Glorious Greens, will cover the importance of greens to health and for prevention of disease and inflammation and detoxifying and healing the body. Participants can learn how to prepare roasted, sautéed and raw green vegetables as well as a basic green smoothie that can be modified for medicinal purposes. Information on herbs and spices and how to use them in cooking and teas to support the body also will be presented. There will be a informal introduction to the fundamentals of Integrative Nutrition. Concepts such as deconstructing cravings, crowding out, bio-individuality and primary foods will all be explained.

Class 2, Vegan? Vegetarian? Paleo? Keto?, will explore what it means to eat a plant-based diet, and what is right for each individual. This class will discuss a number of confusing and contradictory concepts about nutrition and focus on how each of us is a bio-individual.

Discussion will include cravings and what they mean as well as food sensitivities. Participants can bring questions about plant proteins, vs. animal proteins, eating theories and experiences with particular programs. During this class participants will make several dishes and soup that can be modified to meet the needs of vegans, vegetarians, pescatarians and omnivores.

Class 3, Cook Once, Eat Twice, will cover the importance of food prepping and transforming leftovers, including how to make great lunches and dinner items that can keep in a mason jar for several days without getting soggy or stale! The class will make salad, soup, tabbouleh, quinoa pilaf, soba noodle salad, all using veggies that can be prepped on a Sunday afternoon.

The content of Class 4 will be decided by the group.

The cost is $15 per class, and includes ingredients and food to eat and/or take home.

To register, or for more information, visit morrisfarm.org, email [email protected], or call 882-4080.

