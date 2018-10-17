I am writing in support of Nancy Rines for re-election as a Kennebec County commissioner.

Nancy has lived and worked in Kennebec County for over 40 years. She is honest and hardworking, and she listens to her constituents. She has helped to ensure we have a balanced budget that meets our needs. Her many years as a mental health clinician has helped Nancy understand the serious substance abuse issues we are facing in our community. She has worked extensively with law enforcement to devise solutions to address the challenges of overcrowding in our jail system.

I have personal known Nancy since 1978, and I have no doubt she will continue to be a very effective advocate for Kennebec County. Please join me in voting to re-elect Nancy Rines on Nov. 6.

Maggie Smith

Pittston

