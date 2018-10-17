I am supporting Shenna Bellows for the Maine Senate District 14. Sen. Bellows has demonstrated her ability to reach across the aisle on numerous occasions to support important legislation.

Her record is exemplary on several fronts, including education, social justice, privacy and veteran’s benefits, to name a few. Of particular interest to me is her perfect record in supporting environmental protections, as reported in the 2018 Maine Conservation voter scorecard. She supported a precedent-setting bill to protect Maine’s clean waters from mining pollution. She voted to protect firefighters by prohibiting the sale of furniture containing flame retardants linked to cancer, birth defects and learning disabilities in children. And in this past session voted to support home and business owners who use solar power.

We need to send Shenna back to the Senate to continue to represent District 14. I hope you will join me.

Norm Rodrigue

Manchester

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: