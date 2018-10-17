The Skating Spooktacular is set for 6:20-7:50 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, at the Camden National Bank Ice Vault, 203 Whitten Road in Hallowell.

The costume contest will be held for those ages 3-15 and 16-plus. The winner in each age group will receive a trophy.

Volunteers from the association will have a bake sale during the event. Funds raised from the event will benefit the Skating Association of Maine Skating programs that encourage and promote participation and instruction for all members.

Admission will cost $8 for all skaters and includes skate rental.

For more information, visit maineskaters.com.

