SKOWHEGAN — The rain, sleet and wind started at game time, almost on cue, and lasted the entire first half. If the elements bothered the Skowhegan Area High School field hockey team, the Indians didn’t let it show.

“I personally have never played in sleet and rain and wind like that before. It definitely was a challenge, but we overcame it,” junior forward Alexis Michonski said.

Michonski had three assists, helping top-seeded Skowhegan take a 6-0 win over No. 8 Edward Little in a Class A North quarterfinal game. Skowhegan, now 15-0, will host No. 5 Messalonskee (9-6) in a regional semifinal Saturday at a time to be determined. The Eagles turned back No. 4 Mt. Ararat 6-2. Edward Little finished 6-9.

The win was the first step in what Skowhegan hopes will be an 18th straight regional title and fourth consecutive state championship.

“We really went into it as, every team we play in playoffs now is going to be a challenge. We worked as a team and just played our game,” Michonski said.

This was Skowhegan’s first game in more than a week, but it showed no signs of rust. Bhreagh Kennedy scored the first goal of the game less than two minutes in, at 28:05 of the first half, when her shot from the left-center went off a Red Eddies defender.

“I think we’ve had nine days off. They were just itching to play. They came out fast and furious. I was really proud of them,” Skowhegan coach Paula Doughty said.

Maliea Kelso’s goal with 14:22 left in the first half, which Michonski assisted, came off a penalty corner and gave the Indians a 2-0 lead at the break. With the sun coming out in the second half, Skowhegan poured it on, adding four goals. If anything, the cold and wet conditions of the first half forced Skowhegan to focus more on fundamentals, Michonski said.

“Stay low, because it gets slippery, and lots of passing. Not dribbling a lot, because you’re obviously not going to get very far when it’s slippery,” Michonski said.

The Indians made it 3-0 barely a minute into the second half, with Lizzie York’s goal on a penalty corner. Emily Reichenbach, Hannah McKenney and Brooklyn Hubbard also scored for Skowhegan. Edward Little goalie Elise Syphers was outstanding, with 27 saves.

Travis Lazarczyk — 861-9242

[email protected]

Twitter: @TLazarczykMTM

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: