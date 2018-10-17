The Randolph United Methodist Church will host its annual community Trunk ‘n’ Treat from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at the church, 16 Asbury St. in Randolph.

For more information, call Carol Trott at 485-8041.

