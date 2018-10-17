UNION — A Trunk or Treat event will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31, at Vose Library, 392 Common Road. Simply stated, this is a trick-or-treat event in one location. Treats will be handed out from decorated vehicles.

Cider and snacks will be served at the library during the event.

Volunteers are needed to decorate their cars (not too scary, please) and hand out goodies. The library will give a People’s Choice award to the vehicle with the most votes.

The library has 24 parking spaces available, so sign up a vehicle no later than Monday, Oct. 29, by calling the library at 785-4733 or Joyce Grotton at 785-2651.

