I am writing in support of Chloe Maxmin for state representative in District 88, which includes Jefferson. I’ve known Chloe for a long time, and have always been impressed with her ability to mobilize people for a good cause. She has an infectious energy and passion for what concerns her.
I am confident she will be capable of solving problems in the areas of health care, education and care for the elderly. Having been a “big sister” with the Big Brother Big Sister organization, I personally understand how important it is for our public schools to be top notch in order to give children who don’t have a lot of advantages a good chance to excel. Chloe understands that too.
I hope you will join me in voting for Chloe Maxmin to represent us in the Maine Legislature. We need her to lead us into the future.
Kay Tobler Liss
Jefferson
