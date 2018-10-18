In Sen. Susan Collins’ floor speech praising Brett Kavanaugh, she railed against the “unprecedented amount of dark money” used to oppose him. Well, now we have learned that the Judicial Crisis Network, a 501(c)(4) advocacy organization and “dark money” group, ran an ad praising Collins for her vote (“Collins blasted ‘dark money’ groups in Kavanaugh fight. One just paid to thank her for her vote,” Oct. 13). Also, that same Judicial Crisis Network “dark money’ group spent over $5 million for ads in support of Kavanaugh.

“Dark money” groups by law are not required to disclose the sources of their funding, regardless of the industry groups or individual donors behind them.

So that brings me to this one and only conclusion: “dark money” is bad if it opposes Collins’ and the Republican Party but great and welcomed when it supports her and the Republican Party.

You do know that is proof positive what a blatant hypocritic Sen. Collins is, don’t you? I wonder if Sen. Collins does, or even cares.

Mike Grove

Belgrade

