Sen. Susan Collins has cast wrong votes on issues that are critical to Maine people. She supported a tax cut for the wealthiest Americans and corporations that disadvantaged the majority of Maine people. She also voted for a Supreme Court nominee who clearly did not demonstrate the qualities to hold a lifetime seat on the nation’s highest court. These votes demonstrate that the interests of Maine’s people are not her highest priority.

It is time for Maine people to have representation in the U.S. Senate and House that prioritizes their interests.

Edward Ferreira

New Sharon

