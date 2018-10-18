The number of crime reports in Maine dropped in 2017, marking the sixth straight year of decline, the state Department of Public Safety said Thursday.

Since 2012, overall crime rates in Maine have fallen nearly 47 percent, according to the most recent crop of statistics reported to the federal government.

“The positive numbers are a team effort by law enforcement, prosecutors, the courts and advocacy groups,” said Public Safety Commissioner John Morris, in a statement announcing the new numbers. “Six years of decreasing crime stats in Maine is unprecedented. However, drugs are still connected to much of the state’s crime.”

Although the numbers show a dramatic decrease overall, reports of some of the most serious offenses ticked upward last year.

Reported rapes increased to 448 cases from 383, a 17 percent jump.

Reports of simple assault and motor vehicle thefts both nudged 2.2 percent higher than the previous year.

Cases of murder also increased from 18 homicides in 2016 to 21 last year, according to a summary of the new numbers.

All other categories of crime decreased for the year, both in cities and rural areas.

The statistics are tabulated annually and are reported to the FBI as part of the Uniform Crime Reporting program, which has tracked criminal activity in 18,000 communities nationwide since 1930.

This story will be updated.

