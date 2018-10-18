I know what it is like to struggle to care for an ailing loved one. My parents, who both died within the last three years, needed assistance with their daily living activities in their final years. Luckily, my sister was able to dedicate her days to taking care of them, and we were fortunate enough to be able to afford home care.

Many Maine families do not have the time or the money to provide this type of care. If the Home Care for All initiative passes in November, any aging resident of the state will be able to live out the last years of their lives in dignity from the comfort of their home.

I am voting yes on Question 1 in November because everyone deserves the love and support that my parents received in their final years. I urge you to do the same.

Karla Bock

New Sharon

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: