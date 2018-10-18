IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 7:51 a.m., an animal problem was reported near Memorial Circle.
8:21 a.m., harassment was reported by a Union Street caller.
10:48 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Water Street.
2:54 p.m., harassment was reported by a Willow Street caller.
3:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.
3:18 p.m., an agricultural animal complaint was reported by an Eight Rod Road caller.
3:25 p.m., a fraud offense was reported on Union Street.
4:50 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Winthrop Street.
6:49 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported near Green Street and State Street.
7:18 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Eastern Avenue.
8:02 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Monroe Street.
8:50 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Western Avenue.
9:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
9:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
10:32 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Tracy Street.
11:40 p.m., a dog bite was reported by a Medical Center Parkway caller.
On Thursday at 12:25 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
12:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
IN GARDINER, on Wednesday at 4:05 p.m., an animal problem was reported on Stonewall Lane.
7:28 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Maple Street.
IN MONMOUTH, on Wednesday at 3:51 p.m., theft was reported by Blue Rock Road caller.
6:06 p.m., theft was reported by a Waugan Road caller.
7:50 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Main Street.
7:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Tamarack Drive caller.
IN PITTSTON, on Wednesday at 9:20 a.m., a complaint was reported by a Route 126 caller.
IN RANDOLPH, on Thursday at 12:11 a.m., a protection of abuse order violation was reported by a Maple Street caller.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 8:09 a.m., an Augusta man was issued a civil summons after a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Road.
