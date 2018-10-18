Janet Mills is an independent thinker who doesn’t allow partisan politics to cloud her focus on the interests of Maine people. Many Mainers, particularly women and people with pre-existing conditions, along with those who love them, are left reeling in the wake of the latest Supreme Court confirmation. Janet is intimately aware of the health care challenges everyday people face, as it has been her lived experience in raising five daughters and caring for her spouse following a stroke.

Janet is equal parts compassionate and determined. She is a strong woman who won’t back down from her convictions. A vote for Janet Mills for governor is a vote to ensure affordable, accessible health care for Maine people.

Amy C. Reid

Belmont

