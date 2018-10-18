IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 8:22 a.m., a theft was reported on Baker Street.

1:21 p.m., a report of fraud or forgery was made on Railroad Street.

6:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.

7:20 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Club House Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 3:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Molunkus Road.

7:42 p.m., an assault was reported on Spurwink Lane.

IN EMBDEN, Wednesday at 7:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Shore Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cardinal Drive.

12:21 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Summit Street.

12:43 p.m., vandalism was reported on King Street.

7:21 p.m., police and fire units responded to a fire alarm on Main Street.

8:08 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Skowhegan Road.

8:48 p.m., police made an arrest at the police station.

Thursday at 8:05 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at the police station.

9:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.

9:01 a.m., a fire alarm was report on Prescott Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 6:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

Thursday at 7:54 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Barlen Street.

10:11 a.m., a fire and a fallen tree were reported on Seamon Road.

10:31 a.m., a fire and power line down and arcing were reported on Titcomb Hill Road.

IN JACKMAN, Wednesday at 4:18 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

4:43 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Main Street.

Thursday at 10:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 7:22 a.m., trespassing was reported on Poland Spring Drive.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 12:36 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Weston Avenue.

3:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Golf Club Road.

IN MOSCOW, Wednesday at 6:46 p.m., fire units were sent in response to a call on Canada Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 3:39 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Dyer Brown Road.

8:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Glenn Harris Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 6:04 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a traffic accident. No location was listed.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:58 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Pullen Drive.

6:21 p.m., an animal complaint was made on First Park Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 12:04 p.m., a complaint was taken from Wyman Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 12:16 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:18 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Summer Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:27 a.m., harassment was reported on The Concourse.

10:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

12:01 p.m., a report of bad checks was made on Washington Street.

12:23 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Prospect Street.

12:46 p.m., a theft was reported on Pleasant Street.

1:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

2:34 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on College Avenue.

2:55 p.m., an animal complaint was made on School Street.

3:24 p.m., a theft was reported on Violette Avenue.

3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

4:30 p.m., a burglary was reported on May Street.

7:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on King Street.

8:33 p.m., threatening was reported on the Concourse.

9:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

Thursday at 4:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Trafton Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 5:40 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Lasalle Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:31 a.m., Dakota J. Barry, 30, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant

9:42 a.m., Robert J. Mailloux, 41, of Jay, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence assault.

2:50 p.m., Angie Elizabeth Clark, 38, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

6:02 p.m., Diana Jo Desjardins, 40, of Canton, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

6:02 p.m., Patricia Jeanne Adams, 40, of Canton, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 12:38 p.m., Justin Howard Amos, 25, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an unpaid restitution charge for theft.

