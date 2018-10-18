IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 8:22 a.m., a theft was reported on Baker Street.
1:21 p.m., a report of fraud or forgery was made on Railroad Street.
6:19 p.m., harassment was reported on Park Avenue.
7:20 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Club House Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Wednesday at 3:28 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Molunkus Road.
7:42 p.m., an assault was reported on Spurwink Lane.
IN EMBDEN, Wednesday at 7:47 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Shore Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cardinal Drive.
12:21 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Summit Street.
12:43 p.m., vandalism was reported on King Street.
7:21 p.m., police and fire units responded to a fire alarm on Main Street.
8:08 p.m., police made an arrest during a traffic stop on Skowhegan Road.
8:48 p.m., police made an arrest at the police station.
Thursday at 8:05 a.m., police were called to assist another agency at the police station.
9:01 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summit Street.
9:01 a.m., a fire alarm was report on Prescott Drive.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 6:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
Thursday at 7:54 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Barlen Street.
10:11 a.m., a fire and a fallen tree were reported on Seamon Road.
10:31 a.m., a fire and power line down and arcing were reported on Titcomb Hill Road.
IN JACKMAN, Wednesday at 4:18 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.
IN JAY, Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
4:43 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Main Street.
Thursday at 10:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN KINGFIELD, Thursday at 7:22 a.m., trespassing was reported on Poland Spring Drive.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 12:36 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Weston Avenue.
3:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Golf Club Road.
IN MOSCOW, Wednesday at 6:46 p.m., fire units were sent in response to a call on Canada Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Wednesday at 3:39 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Dyer Brown Road.
8:22 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Glenn Harris Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 6:04 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a traffic accident. No location was listed.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 8:58 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Pullen Drive.
6:21 p.m., an animal complaint was made on First Park Drive.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 12:04 p.m., a complaint was taken from Wyman Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 12:16 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pleasant Street.
4:18 p.m., a report of suspicious activity was investigated on Summer Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:27 a.m., harassment was reported on The Concourse.
10:17 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.
12:01 p.m., a report of bad checks was made on Washington Street.
12:23 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Prospect Street.
12:46 p.m., a theft was reported on Pleasant Street.
1:01 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
2:34 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on College Avenue.
2:55 p.m., an animal complaint was made on School Street.
3:24 p.m., a theft was reported on Violette Avenue.
3:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.
4:30 p.m., a burglary was reported on May Street.
7:48 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on King Street.
8:33 p.m., threatening was reported on the Concourse.
9:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
Thursday at 4:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Trafton Road.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 5:40 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Lasalle Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:31 a.m., Dakota J. Barry, 30, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant
9:42 a.m., Robert J. Mailloux, 41, of Jay, was arrested on two charges of domestic violence assault.
2:50 p.m., Angie Elizabeth Clark, 38, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
6:02 p.m., Diana Jo Desjardins, 40, of Canton, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
6:02 p.m., Patricia Jeanne Adams, 40, of Canton, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 12:38 p.m., Justin Howard Amos, 25, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an unpaid restitution charge for theft.
-
Football
Class C North playoff preview
-
Local & State
Athens family marks end of a generation with death of Freda Rowell
-
Business
New England power grid operators learned lessons from last year’s cold snap
-
Politics
With fall foliage comes political ‘mud season’ in Maine
-
Schools and Education
In a reversal, enrollment rises at UMaine System