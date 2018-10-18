For those that live in Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney and Vassalboro, I want to say thank you for sending me to the state Senate for eight years. As you might imagine, now that I am termed out, I have a real interest in who will occupy that seat. That is why I write to enthusiastically endorse Matt Pouliot.

Over the last six years in the Maine House, I have watched Matt grow into a respected, thoughtful, and hard-working legislator. When he talks, Matt’s peers listen, and he gets things done. He has become an expert in education policy. Mostly, I am proud of Matt for being bipartisan and being willing to buck his own political party when he thought they were wrong.

Matt is his own man. We would be well served by sending him to the Senate.

Sen. Roger J. Katz

R-Augusta

