For those that live in Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney and Vassalboro, I want to say thank you for sending me to the state Senate for eight years. As you might imagine, now that I am termed out, I have a real interest in who will occupy that seat. That is why I write to enthusiastically endorse Matt Pouliot.

Over the last six years in the Maine House, I have watched Matt grow into a respected, thoughtful, and hard-working legislator. When he talks, Matt’s peers listen, and he gets things done. He has become an expert in education policy. Mostly, I am proud of Matt for being bipartisan and being willing to buck his own political party when he thought they were wrong.

Read today's letters

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Matt is his own man. We would be well served by sending him to the Senate.

Sen. Roger J. Katz

R-Augusta

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
Letters
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.