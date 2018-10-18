STOCKTON SPRINGS – Prosecutors in the case of a Maine mother charged with beating her 10-year-old daughter to death with her husband’s help want to try the couple together with separate juries.

Marissa Kennedy

Sharon and Julio Carrillo have pleaded not guilty to charges of depraved indifference murder of young Marissa Kennedy.

WABI-TV reports prosecutors say a joint trial with evidence to support that both Carrillos were involved in the death would be more efficient. They also say it would help avoid inconsistent verdicts.

Investigators have said the Carrillos acknowledged taking turns beating the girl before her death in February.

The defense attorney in the case, Chris MacLean, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.

 

Murder defendant Sharon Carrillo, of Stockton Springs, is led into Waldo Superior Court in Belfast in February.

Murder defendant Julio Carrillo, of Stockton Springs, is led into Waldo Superior Court in Belfast in February.

 

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
stockton springs maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.