The recent confirmation process relating to the U.S. Supreme Court nominee has been a good demonstration of what is actually happening in Washington. It is a good demonstration of the way many of our senators and representatives now look at why they are there.

First comes what is the best for themselves.

Second comes what is the best for the political party they belong to. This is where their re-election money comes from in the constant negative campaign ads they used to get re-elected.

The real reason we even have a national group of senators and representatives is to work for the good of all the folks back home where they came from. They and their political party are not the reasons they are in Washington.

The process of both political parties working together and not against one another has been lost. I realize this letter to the editor doesn’t stand a chance of changing anything, but I wish it would.

David Hayden

Whitefield

