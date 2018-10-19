BANGOR — Police say a juvenile was arrested and Bangor High School’s homecoming bonfire was canceled because of a flare-up on social media.
Bangor police say they were contacted by a parent Thursday evening who reported having seen some “concerning statements on a social media platform.” Police say the statements indicated there would be problems at the school’s Homecoming Bonfire scheduled for Thursday night.
Police say they worked with school officials, who decided to cancel the bonfire. They say a juvenile from Bangor was arrested and charged with terrorizing.
Police would not name the arrested person, who is a minor. They also declined to release more information about the nature of the threat.
