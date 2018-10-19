Unfortunately, I cannot vote for Jennifer Day, a Democrat running in House District 86, on Augusta’s west side. Day has proven her leadership ability time and time again, so I urge others to vote for her.

Decades ago, as a young real estate professional, Day earned widespread respect for expertise and professionalism. These attributes led her selection for the Ethics and Arbitration Committee of the Kennebec Valley Board of Realtors.

Civic involvement includes both time on the Augusta school board and City Council, where she currently holds a councilor at-large seat. Her strong history of representing Augusta residents, of all ages, is indisputable and commendable.

Has there ever been a time when it has been so important to elect people to office who have proven themselves as responsible, competent representatives? If you agree, vote for Day in House District 86 to represent us in Augusta.

A. Delaine Nye

Augusta

