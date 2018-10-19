WISCASSET — Irene M. Drago, of Bath, will discuss Bath’s maritime history and how it inspired her debut novel, in a presentation at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24, at the Wiscasset Public Library, 21 High St.

“Daughters of Long Reach” tells the story of a present day family that buys an historic home in Bath and then learns about the prominent shipbuilding family that lived there in the mid-1800s. The novel weaves the story of that family and its ancestors with the present-day one.

It elucidates the dangers and joys of sailing the world on big-masted schooners, the loneliness of dear ones left on-shore, and vividly reminds us of the ties that connect three generations, separated by 150 years, with their coastal heritage.

The book won first place in a “First Novel” category in the 2018 Next Generation Indie Book Awards.

Drago, a retired teacher, moved with her husband to Bath several years ago. In addition to having written and published this novel, she maintains a blog, Bath Time Society, and volunteers at the Maine Maritime Museum.

Drago’s talk will be illustrated by historical photos. Following the presentation she will take questions from the audience and sign copies of her book, which will be for sale. Light refreshments will be available.

For more information, call 882-7060.

