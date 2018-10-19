The town of Farmington has received a $1,135 grant that will be used to buy two breathable oxygen bottles for the Farmington Fire Department, Town Manager Richard Davis announced Friday in a news release.

The grant was awarded through the Maine Municipal Association’s Ed McDonald Safety Enhancement Grants and Scholarship Grants program, which is designed to support efforts to prevent injuries and improve workplace safety for Maine employees.

Davis said the SCBA bottles will be used by firefighters if they have to enter a structure fire and help keep them safe on the job.

“The reduction in employee injuries benefits taxpayers by lessening lost hours at work, cost of claims and potential overtime expenses for employees who might have to fill in for injured co-workers,” the release said.

The program, which has been administering grants since 1999, has awarded more than $4.5 million in funding through 3,630 safety enhancement grants and 464 scholarship grants in its lifetime.

