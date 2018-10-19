This November I’m encouraging everyone to vote for Justin Fecteau for state representative.

Having a twice-deployed combat veteran representing District 86 — west and north Augusta — is something that’s extremely important to me. I have been impressed with Justin’s work ethic. He is going door-to-door and listening to the issues that veterans have. Being a disabled or elderly veteran comes with its own unique challenges, and having someone that deeply understands our service has given me hope. Having also been in the Army, I know Justin still lives up to the Soldier’s Creed: He will never quit. He will never leave a fallen comrade.

I’m asking everyone to get out there and vote for former Staff Sergeant Justin Fecteau for state representative on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

James Allen

Augusta

