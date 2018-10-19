I’m writing to express support for Jeff Johnson and his campaign in Senate District 13.

As a community member, I’ve met with Jeff Johnson and each time he’s proven genuine interest in my civic concerns. Regarding issues, Jeff doesn’t preach from preconceived positions but instead balances localized interests with broader responsibilities and prioritizes the most responsible outcomes. I see these qualities in decision making as critical for integrity-driven political leadership. Not surprisingly, Jeff runs as a Clean Election candidate.

I believe Jeff provides the right balance of loyalty to his Maine roots, with an eye towards the future and corresponding challenges, along with willingness to embrace changes that will enhance quality of life here in Maine. This, coupled with his proven record of business success and a campaign designed to truly represent the people of Maine, have earned my enthusiastic endorsement of his candidacy.

Darryll White

Skowhegan

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: