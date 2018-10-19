IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 7:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Gedney Street caller.

9:14 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Western Avenue caller.

10:25 a.m., harassment was reported by a Union Street caller.

11:41 a.m., a theft was reported by a Darin Drive caller.

12:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Windsor Lane caller.

12:52 p.m., trespassing was reported by an Edison Drive caller.

1:02 p.m., a wild animal problem was reported by a South Belfast Avenue caller.

1:47 p.m., a loose dog was reported by a Memorial Circle caller.

2:09 p.m., a loose dog was reported by a Riverside Drive caller.

2:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Western Avenue caller.

3:04 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported by a Western Avenue caller.

3:15 p.m., a loose dog was reported by a caller near Bangor Street and Willow Street.

3:58 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported by a Western Avenue caller.

4:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Front Street caller.

5:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by a Western Avenue caller.

7:38 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Calmm Drive.

8:49 p.m., police conducted a pedestrian check near State Street and Winthrop Street.

8:54 p.m., harassment was reported by an Edison Drive caller.

9:01 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Chapel Street caller.

9:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Chapel Street caller.

11:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported by an Eastern Avenue caller.

On Friday at 12:42 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported by a Water Street caller.

IN MONMOUTH, on Thursday at 1:59 p.m., police responded to a complaint on South Monmouth Road.

IN RANDOLPH, on Thursday at 10:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported by a Second Street caller.

IN VASSALBORO, on Thursday at 6:45 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 3:56 p.m., David Bechard, 39, of Randolph, was arrested on a charge of violating a protection order following an incident on New England Road.

4:16 p.m., Sheila Day, 60, of China, was arrested on charges of criminal trespassing, assault and refusal to submit to detention following an incident on Western Avenue.

On Friday at 12:31 a.m., Justine Sillon, 46, of Augusta, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after being located on Glenridge Drive.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, on Friday at 1:13 a.m., Jacob Moore, 21, of Oxford, Massachusetts, was issued a summons on two charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license after a motor vehicle stop on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN CHELSEA, on Thursday at 12:54 p.m., Joshua McArthur, 29, of Randolph, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license after a car accident on River Road.

