I like Scott Cyrway. He’s a nice guy, and as a Mainer, I know that most of us like to vote for the guy who lives next door. The guy we have known all of our lives. The guy whose name we recognize. Unfortunately, voting for the “nice guy” has landed us with a senator who has worked to dismantle referendums we had approved as voters.

This Nov. 6, I am supporting Karen Kusiak for Senate District 16. A former special education teacher, administrator and school board member, Karen will fight for the communities and schools in Waterville, Winslow, Benton, Albion and Fairfield. She will listen to the will of the voters and will not only work to restore lost revenue sharing, which has unfairly shifted the burden to property owners, she will fight for the environment, health care, and strong public schools.

Join me in voting for Karen Kusiak.

Sherry P. Brown

Benton

