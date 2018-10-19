GARDINER — Tune in here to watch a live feed of the regular season finale between Leavitt and Gardiner from Hoch Field.
The Hornets (6-1) come in at the top of the standings while Gardiner (3-4) is playing for the right to host a playoff game the following week.
