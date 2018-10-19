Maine home sales fell last month, but prices rose compared with a year ago, a real estate tracking service reported Friday.

Maine Listings said sales of existing single-family homes fell 5.14, from 1,772 in September 2017 to 1,681 last month. The median sales price, however, rose from $207,225 in September a year ago to $215,000 in September 2018, an increase of 3.75 percent.

Real estate agents say business is steady despite the decline, said Kim Gleason, president of the Maine Association of Realtors.

Despite the September-to-September decrease in sales, Gleason said, home sales for the year-to-date are up 2.5 percent compared to the same period in 2017.

Nationally, sales of existing single-family existing homes fell 4.0 percent compared with last September, while prices continued to rise – to $260,500, an increase of 4.6 percent. Sales in the Northeast also declined, by 5.6 percent, while the median price increased 4.1 percent to $286,200.

