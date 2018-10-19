HALLOWELL — Goodrich-Caldwell American Legion Post 6 will host a discussion about Maine in World War I presented by state historian Earle Shettleworth at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Goodrich-Caldwell American Legion Post 6, 114 Second St. Shettleworth co-authored “Maine in World War I” with Jason Libby.

The free program will present newly discovered and historic photographs, including real photo post cards of the period to tell the story of recruitment, bond drives, shipbuilding, war-related industries and knitting socks for the soldiers. The program is part of the 100th Anniversary Committee events of Post 6. Refreshments will be provided after the discussion.

For more information, call Michael G. Madden at 622-2063 or 215-8550.

